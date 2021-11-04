BILLINGS — A Rocky Mountain College comeback fell short Thursday night as the Battin' Bears fell to visiting Warner Pacific 72-62 in men's basketball at the Fortin Center.
The Knights (2-1) built an 18-point cushion midway through the second half. The Bears (1-3) cut their deficit to eight before succumbing.
Warner Pacific, from Oregon, was led by Tyrese Yussuf-Willis' 17 points and four assists. Teammate Christian Hodge had four blocks.
Rocky received 17 points from Tayshawun Bradford and 13 from Abdul Bah. Maxim Stephens pulled down 16 rebounds.
The Bears shot just 32% against the Knights, including four of 28 from 3-point territory.
Rocky will play Yellowstone Christian College on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Fortin Center.
