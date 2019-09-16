BILLINGS — Hailey Derrickson of Rocky Mountain College has been chosen as the Frontier Conference's women's golfer of the week.

Derrickson is a freshman from Austin, Texas.

She earned medalist honors at the Argo Invitational in Great Falls. She shot a 12-over-par 154 in regulation to tie teammate Morgan O'Neil for first place.

Derrickson won a playoff on the par-4 10th hole.

