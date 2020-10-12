BILLINGS — Golfers Nolan Burzminski and Amanda Conner of Rocky Mountain College were selected Monday as the Frontier Conference's golfers of the week.
Burzminski is a sophomore from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. Conner is a senior from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Both were the individual medalists at the recent Battlin' Bear Invitational played at Peter Yegen in Billings.
Burzminski shot a 2-under-par 69. Conner carded a 3-over 74 in leading the Rocky women to their fourth consecutive Frontier tournament victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.