BILLINGS — Golfers Nolan Burzminski and Amanda Conner of Rocky Mountain College were selected Monday as the Frontier Conference's golfers of the week.

Burzminski is a sophomore from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. Conner is a senior from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Both were the individual medalists at the recent Battlin' Bear Invitational played at Peter Yegen in Billings.

Burzminski shot a 2-under-par 69. Conner carded a 3-over 74 in leading the Rocky women to their fourth consecutive Frontier tournament victory. 

Tags

Load comments