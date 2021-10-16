SALEM, Ore. — Five different players scored goals Saturday as Corban University downed visiting Rocky Mountain College 5-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer.

Corban (9-4, 8-2) received goals from Mark Ramdeen, Nate Sherwood, Alvaro Arche, Robin Terry and Alexis Luna in scoring its largest margin of victory ever against the Battlin' Bears (6-4-3, 3-4-2).

Rocky's Niklas Kneller scored off an assist from Connor O'Reilly in the 30th minute to tie the match at 1-1. Corban led 3-1 by halftime.

Corban outshot Rocky 15-11. 

In the women's game played on Saturday night, Corban beat Rocky 3-0.

Klarissa Barajas had two second-half goals for Corban (11-2-0, 7-2-0). Maria-Frances Serran had the other for the Warriors, who led 1-0 at intermission.

The Bears fell to 7-5-2 overall and 4-4-1 in conference with the setback.

