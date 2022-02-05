BILLINGS — No. 20 Montana Tech used a 56-point second half Saturday afternoon in beating Rocky Mountain College 85-72 in Frontier Conference men's basketball at the Fortin Center.

The Orediggers (22-5, 11-1) received a game-high 23 points from Sindou Diallo.

Three other Tech players also scored in double figures: Derrius Collins (15), Caleb Bellach (14) and Drew Huse (13).

The Battlin' Bears ( 11-13, 4-8) were ahead 30-29 at halftime. The Orediggers outscored Rocky 56-42 after halftime.

Tech shot 53.3% in the second half. Rocky shot 41.4%.

Rocky was led by the 22 points of Abdul Bah. Beau Santistevan added 14 and Jesse Owens 12.

Nick Hart of the Bears grabbed 13 rebounds. 

