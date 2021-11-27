DINKINSON, N.D. — Rocky Mountain College started fast Saturday night, but had a fight at the finish in downing host Dickinson State 72-70 at the Sam Milanovich Classic men's basketball tournament.
The Battlin' Bears (3-3) led the Blue Hawks (0-7) 17-6 after the opening eight minutes.
Rocky's lead was nine (71-62) with under four minutes to play before DSU closed with an 8-1 run to make things interesting.
Maxim Stephens paced the Bears with 15 points and six rebounds. Abdul Bah chipped in with 13 points and Tayshawun Bradford contributed 12.
Beau Santistevan grabbed 14 rebounds for Rocky.
Bryce Knox and John Evans scored 15 points apiece for DSU. Teammate Jalon Tinnin added a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds.
DSU put up 29 3-pointers, making eight for a 27.6% clip. Rocky shot 42.9% overall, including 46.7% on threes (7 of 15).
