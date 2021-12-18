CHANDLER, Ariz. — Robby Wilson's 17 points and 15 rebounds led No. 10-ranked Arizona Christian University past Rocky Mountain College 90-69 Saturday at the Cactus Classic men's basketball tournament.

Boyce Davis added 16 points and six rebounds for the 13-2 Firestorm. Micah Bradford followed with 11 points and Paul Hayden 10.

Arizona Christian shot 54% overall.

The Battlin' Bears (4-6) were led by the 14 points of Abdul Bah. Kevin Fassu pitched in with 11 points and five rebounds. Jesse Owens contributed 10 points and three assists.

Rocky shot just 39.4%.

Arizona Christian led 47-31 at halftime. The Bears didn't get any closer than 12 points after intermission.

