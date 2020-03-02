HELENA — No. 7-seeded Rocky Mountain College play at No. 2-seeded Carroll College Tuesday night in a quarterfinal game in the Frontier Conference men's basketball tournament.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Carroll's PE Center.
Rocky is 7-21 on the season, while Carroll is 22-8.
The Saints have beaten the Battlin' Bears in all three meetings this season, including a 101-97 triple-overtime contest at Rocky on Jan. 15.
