BILLINGS — The men's cross country team at Rocky Mountain College is ranked 13th in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll.
The Battlin' Bears are one of three Frontier Conference teams included in the national balloting.
Carroll College is ranked 17th, while Montana Tech is No. 20.
The Frontier Conference championship meet will be held Friday, Nov. 6 in Havre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.