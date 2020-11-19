BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College men's cross country team remained 13th in the latest NAIA Top 25 Coaches' Poll, which was released on Thursday.

The Battlin' Bears are one of three Frontier Conference teams in the men's rankings.

Carroll College is 18th, while Montana State-Northern is ranked for the first time in program history at 25th.

Rocky's men won the conference championship earlier this month in Havre and will be competing at nationals on April 9, 2021 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

