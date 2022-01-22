HAVRE — A jumper by Abdul Bah with five seconds to play boosted visiting Rocky Mountain College to a 65-63 victory over Montana State-Northern Saturday in Frontier Conference men's basketball at Armory Gym.
With the win, the Battlin' Bears improved to 3-5 in conference and 10-10 overall. The Lights dropped to 4-4 and 16-7.
Jesse Owens helped carry Rocky with his team-high 16 points. Teammates Maxim Stephens and Kael Robinson finished with 11 points apiece.
Bah ended up with nine points. Nick Hart was credited with five steals.
Northern led 28-24 at halftime. Rocky was up 61-54 with 2:45 to play before the Lights rallied for a 63-all tie on a David Harris free throw with 29 seconds to go.
Harris led all Northern scorers with 20 points. Mascio McCadney added 14 points.
Rocky shot 6 of 13 from 3-point range. Northern went 6 of 25.
