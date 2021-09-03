SAN DIEGO — Rocky Mountain College swept San Diego Christian Friday in men's and women's soccer.

The Battlin' Bears men prevailed 5-4 in an overtime shootout, while the women triumphed 1-0.

On the women's side, Rocky (2-0) scored midway through the second half on a goal by Mila Allison. Tara Appleby provided the assist.

The winning goalie for Rocky was Elizabeth Rohwer.

For the men, the Bears scored four goals in the first half, but Milo Downey provided the game-winner in OT.

Zach Wall (2), Igor Soares and Niklas Kneller had the early goals for Rocky.

The Bears had 14 shots, with 12 on goal.

Rocky will play at Westmont College on Monday.

