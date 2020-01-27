RED LODGE — Both of Rocky Mountain College's ski-racing teams earned first-place finishes at the Stano Cup at Red Lodge Mountain over the weekend.
Only two collegiate teams competed in the event. The Battlin' Bears' men's team finished the weekend with three points to Montana State University's six while the women's team had four points to the Bobcats' five.
Alexander Sehlberg earned the individual Stano Cup victory on the men's side for the Battlin' Bears. Missoula's Shaydean Ewing won the individual victory for the women.
Finishing in first in the giant slalom races on Friday and Saturday, Sehlberg earned a third consecutive individual victory on Sunday with a first-place finish in the slalom.
Sehlberg raced down the slopes in 49.43 and 47.61, the fastest results of each run, for a combined time of 1:38.04.
Teammate Filip Johansson took third in the slalom on a combined time of 1:41.14. His first run of 51.35 was second only to Sehlberg.
Dylan Stutzke finished in sixth with a combined time of 1:45.87, while teammate Luke Allen finished right behind him in seventh with a total time of 1:46.70. Nick Rupert took ninth on a time of 1:56.71.
The Battlin' Bears finished the day with a result of 304.05 ahead of Montana State's 334.30.
Finishing with runs of 53.71 and 54.51, Rocky's Jessica Liu finished in first place in the women's slalom on a combined time of 1:48.22.
Teammate Ester Jakobsson's first run of 50.74 was the fastest slalom run of the event, but she ultimately finished in fourth with a second run of 1:00.21.
Larissa Saarel took ninth on a total time of 1:58.91, while teammate Carina Bracy took 21st on a combined time of 2:08.23.
The Battlin' Bears finished the day with a result of 338.08 ahead of Montana State's 357.6.
