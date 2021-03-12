RED LODGE — Rocky Mountain College skiers dominated the giant slalom races Friday at the USCSA Western Championships at Red Lodge Mountain.
The Rocky men finished in the first six positions, while the Battlin' Bear women scored a 1-2-3 finish on the Lower Limited run.
Hilde Sato and Alexander Sehlberg of Rocky were the individual champions.
Sato finished her two runs in a clocking of one minute, 35.75 seconds. She was followed by teammates Sofia Brustia (1:37.15) and Sydney Weaver (1:39.07).
On the men's side, Sehlberg posted a winning time of 1:34.44.
He was chased by teammates Filip Johansson (1:35.42), Gusten Berglund (1:36.11), Ian McCormick (1:37.10), Luke Allen (1:37.66) and Joe Daimalm (1:37.74).
Rocky is leading in the team results, with slalom races set for Saturday.
College of Idaho is second in both the men's and women's results.
