RED LODGE — Sofia Brustia and Ludvig Stamnes Bye, a pair of Rocky Mountain College ski racers, finished first Thursday during the Stano Cup slalom competition at Red Lodge Mountain.

Brustia completed two runs in 1:40.05, edging out teammates Bergitte Varne (1:40.93) and Hilde Sato (1:43.90).

Bye was clocked at 1:29.84 for his two runs. Teammate Oscar Delmalm was third at 1:31.82.

More slalom racing is scheduled for Friday.

No team scores are being complied. 

