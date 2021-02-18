RED LODGE — Sofia Brustia and Ludvig Stamnes Bye, a pair of Rocky Mountain College ski racers, finished first Thursday during the Stano Cup slalom competition at Red Lodge Mountain.
Brustia completed two runs in 1:40.05, edging out teammates Bergitte Varne (1:40.93) and Hilde Sato (1:43.90).
Bye was clocked at 1:29.84 for his two runs. Teammate Oscar Delmalm was third at 1:31.82.
More slalom racing is scheduled for Friday.
No team scores are being complied.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.