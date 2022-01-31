RED LODGE — Filip Johansson and Bergitte Varne of Rocky Mountain College won the slalom races Monday as the two-day Predator Cup competition came to a close at Red Lodge Mountain.
Johansson completed two runs on the Turnpike course in one minute, 27.43 seconds to lead a 1-2-3 finish for the Rocky men.
Luke Allen placed second in 1:28.79 and Alexander Selberg was third at 1:29.70.
On the women's side, Varne was first at 1:30.75.
Brooke Brown of the Big Sky Ski Education Foundation was second at 1:31.33. Big Sky teammate Skylar Manka was third at 1:34.34.
Varne also won a slalom race on Sunday.
No team scores were compiled at the Predator Cup.
The Rocky men are the reigning United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association ski-racing champions.
