RED LODGE — Filip Johansson and Bergitte Varne of Rocky Mountain College won the slalom races Monday as the two-day Predator Cup competition came to a close at Red Lodge Mountain.

Johansson completed two runs on the Turnpike course in one minute, 27.43 seconds to lead a 1-2-3 finish for the Rocky men.

Luke Allen placed second in 1:28.79 and Alexander Selberg was third at 1:29.70.

On the women's side, Varne was first at 1:30.75. 

Brooke Brown of the Big Sky Ski Education Foundation was second at 1:31.33. Big Sky teammate Skylar Manka was third at 1:34.34.

Varne also won a slalom race on Sunday.

No team scores were compiled at the Predator Cup.

The Rocky men are the reigning United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association ski-racing champions.

Tags

Load comments