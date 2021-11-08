BILLINGS — Three members of the Rocky Mountain College soccer teams received first team all-conference recognition from the Cascade Collegiate Conference on Monday.

Rocky's Milo Downey, a senior midfielder, was on the men's all-conference team, while Halle Labert, a sophomore midfielder, and Shaney McCabe, a senior defender, represented the Battlin' Bears on the women's all-CCC team.

The Bears' Niklas Kneller, Finn Lane, Connor O'Reilly and Tiara Duford were honorable mention selections.

