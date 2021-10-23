BILLINGS — The men's and women's soccer teams from Rocky Mountain College swept aside Multnomah University Saturday in Cascade Collegiate Conference play at Rocky's Wendy's Field.
The Battlin' Bears men prevailed 6-0, while the RMC women came out on top 4-0.
Niklas Kneller scored three goals for the Bears (7-5-3, 4-5-2). Igor Soares, Milo Downey and Zach Wall also scored for the Rocky men.
Jonah Gronmayer had two assists for the Bears. Soares and Wall had one assist apiece.
Rocky, which scored five second-half goals, outshot Multnomah, 30-2.
For the Rocky women (9-5-2, 6-4-1), Morgan Maack scored twice. Halle Labert and Tara Appleby also chipped in with goals.
Labert had an assist.
Rocky outshot Multnomah, 28-4.
