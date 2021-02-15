BILLINGS — Four athletes from Rocky Mountain College were selected as the indoor track and field athletes of the week by the Frontier Conference on Monday.

For the women, Dakota Manecke of Cut Bank and Mei-Li Stevens of Lodge Grass, represented Rocky. On the men's side, Landon Lynch from Ronan and Jackson Wilson of Box Elder, South Dakota, were singled out.

They were recognized for their performances at last weekend's Yellow Jacket Open hosted by Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Among the highlights, Stevens won the women's 3,000 meters (10:46.18), setting a personal best and a new RMC school record. Wilson was second in the men's 3,000 meters with an altitude adjusted time of 1:59.55.

Manecke (pole vault) and Lynch (shot put) achieved personal bests.

