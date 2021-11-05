BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College snapped a seven-match losing streak Friday night by beating Montana Western 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 in Frontier Conference volleyball at the Fortin Center.
Makenna Bushman led the way for the Battlin' Bears (3-6, 11-17) with eight kills and three blocks. Ayla Embry provided 19 digs and three aces.
Rocky also received 28 assists from Blythe Sealey. Weiying Wu chipped in with three blocks.
Western's Cady Siemion supplied 10 kills, Kelsey Goddard added 24 digs and Abbey Schwager contributed 17 assists.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-9 in league and 8-14 overall.
Rocky will be at home Saturday for a 6 p.m. match against league-leading Providence (9-0, 22-2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.