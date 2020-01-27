WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College's Michael Lee and Sydney Little Light both earned Frontier Conference athlete of the week honors on Monday.

Lee received the men's indoor field accolade after finishing fourth in the men's shot put at the Dave Little Alumni Mile.

The sophomore from Kalispell broke his own indoor track and field school record with a distance of 49-feet, 1-inch. He also competed in the hammer throw.

Little Light was recognized as the top women's indoor track athlete.

The sophomore from Crow Agency finished third in the mile run at the Dave Little Alumni Mile with a personal best time of 5:35.12.

Tags

Load comments