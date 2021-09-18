HAVRE — Montana Western downed Rocky Mountain College 20-25, 25-20, 28-30, 25-23, 16-14 Saturday at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament for volleyball.

The winning Bulldogs (7-4) triumphed behind the 21 kills of Danyel Martin. Kaitlyn White (13) and Morgan Stenger (10) also had double-digit kills for Western.

Kyra Oakland and Taylor Wolf came away with 13 kills apiece for Rocky (8-9). Morgan Allen had 12.

The Battlin' Bears received a staggering 58 digs from Ayla Embry. Blythe Sealey chalked up 38 assists.

Later in the day, Providence also defeated Rocky 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19.

Oakland had 12 kills for the Bears. Embry notched 32 digs.

Madysen Hoerner led Providence (12-2) with 16 kills.

