BELLEVUE, Neb. — The women's volleyball team from Rocky Mountain College posted a 2-2 record over the weekend at the Labor Day Classic.

The Battlin' Bears opened with wins over Valley City State of Nebraska 25-22, 25-15, 21-25, 27-25 and Baker University of Kansas 24-26, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 on Friday.

Rocky lost to Southwest Assemblies of God 22-25, 26-24, 25-28, 15-25, 6-15 and Dakota Wesleyan 25-21, 22-25, 19-25, 24-26.

The Bears are 7-3 on the young season.

In the win over Valley City State, Makenna Bushman supplied 13 kills and Ayla Embry provided 31 digs. Against Baker, Taylor Wolf had 13 kills and Kyra Oakland wound up with 12.

Emby totaled 60 digs in the two losses on Saturday. Rhiannon Nez had 17 kills against Dakota Wesleyan and 11 against SAGU.

