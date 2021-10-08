DILLON — Hailey Anderson came away with 13 kills Friday night as Montana Western beat Rocky Mountain College 22-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-15 in Frontier Conference volleyball.

The winning Bulldogs (8-9, 1-4) also received 33 digs from Kelsey Gioddard and seven blocks from Danyel Martin.

Rhiannon Nez led the Battlin' Bears (10-12, 1-3) with 15 kills. Teammate Ayla Embry was credited with 25 digs.

