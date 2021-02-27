BILLINGS — Monique Rodriguez and Weiying Wu had 12 kills apiece Saturday as Rocky Mountain College swept past Montana State-Northern 25-15, 25-9, 25-17 in Frontier Conference women's volleyball.
The Battlin Bears also received 33 assists from Natalie Hilderman, along with three aces and 23 digs from Ayla Embry.
Tori Cybulski (14) and Addy Valdez (10) had double-digit digs for Rocky. Morgan Allen supplied 5.5 blocks.
Northern's Elissa Lind had seven kills. Teammate Emily Feller had a double-double of 18 assists and 10 digs, while Shania Neubauer provided 18 digs.
