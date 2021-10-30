WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Caleb Palmer scored a hat trick Friday as the Rocky Mountain College men overwhelmed Walla Walla University 9-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer.
Besides Palmer's three goals on three shots, teammates Finn Lane and Igor Soares added two goals apiece.
Milo Downey and Felix Knoerle also scored for the Battlin' Bears (8-5-3, 5-5-2).
Walla Walla (1-12-1, 1-11-0) has now lost eight straight matches.
Rocky will play at Carroll College on Sunday.
