BILLINGS — The women's basketball team at Rocky Mountain College has moved one step closer to the NAIA's Round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Battlin' Bears, in the midst of their winningest season ever, received 23 points from Kloie Thatcher and pieced together another impressive victory Friday night, beating Reinhardt (Georgia) 63-44 in the opening round of national tournament at the Fortin Center.
"Give our kids credit. It's the first national tournament win for Rocky women's basketball," coach Wes Keller said in a telephone interview with The Billings Gazette and 406 mtsports.
There is still work do do, however.
No. 2-seeded Rocky (27-4) will be back on its home floor at 5 p.m. Saturday to take on 10th-seeded Dakota State University (27-7) in the second round for the right to advance to the final 16, which will gather at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City March 17-22.
The Bears, who have won their last four outings, are ranked 10th nationally. Dakota State is 24th.
"I'd like to give a shout out to our student body and the fans that came," Keller said of the large crowd on hand Friday night. "The atmosphere was unbelievable and our kids really feed off that."
Besides the prolific Thatcher, N'Dea Flye and Shauna Bribiescas also helped propel Rocky with double-doubles.
Flye finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Bribiascas came though with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Thatcher had six boards, and Flye was credited with three assists.
"It was a balanced effort," Keller said. "I thought we did a really nice job on the defensive end, holding them to 44 points is pretty good."
Rocky shot 5 of 10 from 3-point territory and bolted ahead 24-9 in the first quarter against Reinhardt and never looked back.
The Bears were in command 31-19 at halftime and 44-35 at the end of three quarters.
They closed the game on a 19-9 run, connecting on 10 of 11 free throws.
"I thought we were careless with the ball," Keller said. "Sixteen turnovers (overall) is too many. We have to clean that up for tomorrow."
Abi Haynes and Catherine Shope scored 12 points apiece for Reinhardt (20-14).
A total of 64 teams were selected by the NAIA for the national tournament. They were placed in 16 four-team pods, with the 16 champions moving on to Sioux City.
"Dakota State is athletic, they play extremely hard and have good length," Keller said. "They defensively press and extend their zone. We have to be ready to handle their pressure and be able to score in the half court against their zone.""
Dakota State 69, Hope International 63
Dakota State, from Madison, South Dakota, defeated Hope International (California) 69-63 in the first game at the Fortin Center. The Trojans, who are riding an 11-game win streak, were led by the 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists of Shiane Talley.
Teammates Rhianne Omori (14 points) and Ana Resendiz (11) also scored points in double digits for the North Star Athletic Assocoation champions.
Hope International (26-6) had four players in double figures: Jessi Giles (14), Savannah Walsdorf (11), Courtney Menning (10) and Lexi Robson (10).
Dakota State trailed early, but forged a 34-30 advantage by halftime. The Trojans led 57-47 heading into the fourth quarter.
