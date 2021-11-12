LEWISTON, Idaho — N'Dea Flye supplied 24 points and 11 rebounds Friday afternoon in helping Rocky Mountain College defeat Eastern Oregon 75-68 in overtime in the Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic women's basketball tournament.
The Battlin' Bears (2-0) also received 20 points and six rebounds from Shauna Bribiescars. Taylor Stephens finished with 15 points, on 6 for 6 shooting, and Mackenzie Dethman added 10.
In beating the Mountaineers, Rocky went on an 8-1 spurt to open the OT session.
Taylor Stricklin led EOU with 20 points and nine rebounds. Teammate Sailor Liefke checked in with 17.
Rocky will be playing host Lewis-Clark State (3-0) on Saturday evening.
