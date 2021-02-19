RED LODGE — Rocky Mountain College's Bergitte Varne, Hilde Sato and Sydney Weaver posted a 1-2-3 finish Friday in the women's slalom at the Stano Cup competition going on at Red Lodge Mountain.
In finishing first, Varne completed two runs down Lower Limited in a time of 1:39.15. She was followed by Sato (1:40.21) and Weaver (1:44.19).
On the men's side, Alaska teenager Finnigan Donley of the Alyeska Ski Club finished first at 1:40.17. Rocky skiers took the next four positions.
Ludvig Stamnes Bye was second at 1:41.55, followed by teammates Joel Dalmalm (1:42.36), Jacob Drake (1:43.67) and Filip Johnsson (1:45.15).
There were 32 finishers among the men and 31 for the women. No team scores are being compiled.
Giant slalom races are on tap for Saturday.
