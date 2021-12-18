MESA, Ariz. — Dominique Stephens tossed in a game-high 20 points in a reserve role Saturday and Rocky Mountain College won its seventh consecutive game by beating Benedictine Mesa 68-44 in women's basketball.
Stephens shot 8 of 11 from the field. She also had four rebounds and one block.
The Battlin' Bears (9-1) also received 16 points from Shauna Bribiescas, 10 points from Kloie Thatcher and 10 rebounds from N'Dea Flye.
Rocky used a 21-8 second-quarter burst to lead 37-24 at halftime. Another 21-9 uprising in the third quarter put the game away.
The victors shot 52.9% in the second quarter and 53.3% in the third period.
The Bears also won the rebounding battle, 38-22.
Hailey Walker led Benedictine Mesa (7-3) with 11 points.
