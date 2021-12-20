CHANDLER, Ariz. — Kloie Thatcher supplied 18 points, six assists and three steals Monday and Rocky Mountain College improved to 10-1 by beating No. 16 Vanguard University 73-57 in women's basketball.
The Battlin' Bears, who have put together an eight-game winning streak, also received 16 points from N'Dea Flye, along with eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks.
Grace Lekvold finished with 11 points and six rebounds for Rocky.
The Bears shot 52.3% from the field.
Vanguard University's Lauren Baumgartner wound up with 18 points, four assists and a steal. Teammate Gabriela Rosas contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.
Vanguard, from California, shot just 35.3%.
The Rocky women will remain in the Phoenix-area this week to take part in the Frontier Conference Challenge. The Bears will take on MidAmerica Nazarene University (Kansas) on Wednesday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.