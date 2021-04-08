CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Rocky Mountain College cross country runners will be competing Friday at the NAIA championships.
The Battlin' Bear men's team — Jackson Wilson, Elijah Boyd, Joseph Vanden Bos, George Beddow, Nico Piliero, Ethan Wilson and Quinlan Stewart — qualified for the national event after claiming the Frontier Conference title last November.
For the Rocky women, Mei-Li Stevens and Sydney Little Light qualified as individual entrants.
The Seminole Valley cross country team will host the event on its home course starting at 9:30 a.m. (Mountain time) for the women's race and 10:30 for the men's race.
This is the second consecutive time the event has been held in Cedar Rapids.
