CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Rocky Mountain College cross country runners will be competing Friday at the NAIA championships.

The Battlin' Bear men's team — Jackson Wilson, Elijah Boyd, Joseph Vanden Bos, George Beddow, Nico Piliero, Ethan Wilson and Quinlan Stewart — qualified for the national event after claiming the Frontier Conference title last November.  

For the Rocky women, Mei-Li Stevens and Sydney Little Light qualified as individual entrants.

The Seminole Valley cross country team will host the event on its home course starting at 9:30 a.m. (Mountain time) for the women's race and 10:30 for the men's race.

This is the second consecutive time the event has been held in Cedar Rapids. 

