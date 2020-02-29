BILLINGS — Sindou Diallo and Dylan Pannabecker combined for 42 points and Taylor England grabbed 22 rebounds as visiting Montana Tech downed Rocky Mountain College 73-59 Saturday night in Frontier Conference men's basketball.
Diallo led the Orediggers (10-8, 18-11) with 22 points, with Pannabecker contributing 20. England notched a double-double by scoring 11 points, along with his 22 rebounds.
Tech has won its last four games.
The setback was Rocky's 16th straight in conference games. The Battlin Bears finished the regular season at 1-17 in league and 7-21 overall.
Rocky received 22 points from Clayton Ladine. Kelson Eiselein added 13 points and Sam Vining 12.
Tech was up 34-27 at halftime.
