BILLINGS — Markaela Francis of Rocky Mountain College was selected Monday as the Frontier Conference's women's basketball player of the week.
It is the second time Francis has been selected during the young 2019-20 season.
The senior forward from Great Falls, Montana, posted two 20-plus point performances in Rocky victories during the 2019 Hampton Inn Green & Gold Classic over the weekend.
During her 21-point and 10-rebound performance against Mount Royal University on Saturday, Francis surpassed the 1,000 career point mark as a Battlin' Bear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.