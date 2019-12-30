BILLINGS — Markaela Francis of Rocky Mountain College was selected Monday as the Frontier Conference's women's basketball player of the week.

It is the second time Francis has been selected during the young 2019-20 season.

The senior forward from Great Falls, Montana, posted two 20-plus point performances in Rocky victories during the 2019 Hampton Inn Green & Gold Classic over the weekend.

During her 21-point and 10-rebound performance against Mount Royal University on Saturday, Francis surpassed the 1,000 career point mark as a Battlin' Bear.

Tags

Load comments