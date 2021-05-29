BILLINGS — Behind the pitching of starter Jean Correa, the visiting Rocky Mountain Vibes beat the Billings Mustangs 7-2 Saturday night in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.

Correa retired 12 Mustangs batters in a row during one stretch in his 7.2 innings of mound detail. He walked two, struck out six and allowed two earned runs to lower his ERA to 1.84.

The Mustangs (3-4) also committed five errors against the Vibes (4-3).

Billings' two runs came in the eighth inning on a triple by former Montana State Billings standout Jalen Garcia.

Chris Eusay reached base on an infield single in the first inning.

The next hit by the Mustangs was a double off the wall in center by Adarius Moody in the eighth. Moody and Robbie Kellerman scored on Garcia's triple.

The Mustangs and Vibes will meet for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Dehler Park. The series is tied at two wins apiece.

Tags

Load comments