BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain Vibes constructed a huge cushion Friday night and went on to beat the Billings Mustangs 12-6 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.
The Mustangs (3-3) had beaten the Vibes (3-3) in the first two games of a six-game series.
Alan Garcia hit a two-run home run in the third inning and drove in four runs overall for Rocky Mountain. Teammate Manny Olloque supplied two doubles.
The Vibes led 11-1 after pushing home six runs in the top of the fifth inning. They finished with 15 hits.
Juan Valle was the winning pitcher with two innings of scoreless relief work for the Vibes.
The Mustangs had seven hits, with Chris Eusay and Jerry Chavarria collecting two apiece.
The two teams will play again on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.