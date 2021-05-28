BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain Vibes constructed a huge cushion Friday night and went on to beat the Billings Mustangs 12-6 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs (3-3) had beaten the Vibes (3-3) in the first two games of a six-game series.

Alan Garcia hit a two-run home run in the third inning and drove in four runs overall for Rocky Mountain. Teammate Manny Olloque supplied two doubles.

The Vibes led 11-1 after pushing home six runs in the top of the fifth inning. They finished with 15 hits.

Juan Valle was the winning pitcher with two innings of scoreless relief work for the Vibes.

The Mustangs had seven hits, with Chris Eusay and Jerry Chavarria collecting two apiece.

The two teams will play again on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler.

