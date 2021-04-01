BILLINGS — Athletes from Rocky Mountain College and Montana State Billings came away with 14 first-place finishes Thursday at the Battlin' Bear/Yellowjacket Open track meet held at Lockwood High School.
Both schools logged seven firsts at the meet, where Dickinson State University swept the men's and women's team titles. MSUB's men and women finished second, while Rocky was third in both divisions.
Rocky's winners included: Joseph Vanden Bos (800, 1:56.97), Jackson Wilson (1,500, 4:00.72), Caden Bethel (400 high hurdles, 57.09), Elijah Barkell (hammer throw, 143-10), Sydney Little Light (1,500, 4:46.16), 400 relay (Olivia Mallory, Olivia Earling, Jatinas Sattoriva, Kinsley Barney, 53.40) and 1,600 relay (Mallory, Earling, Little Light and Kendra Dykstra Munsterman, 4:16.88).
MSUB's winners included: Isaiah Girard (high jump, 6-8.75), Bryce Olson (triple jump, 43-5.75), Beau Ackerman (javelin, 232-11), Brenna Beckett (long jump, 16-9.75), Kendall Lynn (triple jump, 35-6.75), Taylor Stringari (hammer, 148-8), Jordan Cookman, javelin, 123-9).
Little Light's 4:46.16 clocking in the 1,500 meets the "B" qualifying standard for the NAIA championships, set for May 26-28 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Ackerman's throw in the javelin is the second-longest throw in Great Northwest Athletic Conference history. It also broke his own school record.
He set his record on his final throw of the day.
The men’s and women’s hammer throw was contested at Bjorgum Field on the MSUB campus. All other events were held at Lockwood.
