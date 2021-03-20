BILLINGS — Several school records were broken Friday afternoon as the outdoor track teams from Rocky Mountain College and Montana State Billings competed in a meet held at MSUB and Lockwood High School.
Taylor Stringari of the Yellowjackets broke the school record in the hammer throw, winning her heat with a toss of 153 feet, six inches. Teammate Jordan Cookman also broke a record in the women's javelin with a throw of 123-7.
Rocky's Allison Halverson finished second in the hammer throw at 112-8 to establish a new school mark. In the women's pole vault Rocky's Dakota Manecke was second 11-0, which tied a school record.
In winning the men's mile, Rocky's Jackson Wilson posted a 4:06.40, which is the fastest time in the NAIA this spring. Teammate Joseph Vanden Bos was third in 4:08.54, which is the third-best clocking in the NAIA.
Other Rocky winners included Breah Mulvehill in the women's 100-meter hurdles, Braden Tomlin in the men's pole vault and the Battlin' Bear foursome of Caden Bethel, Nico Piliero, Wilson and Vanden Bos in the 1,600-meter relay.
MSUB's highlights included Beau Ackerman coming up with the second-best javelin throw this spring in the NCAA Division II at 200-7. It ranks as the fourth-best throw ever by a Yellowjacket.
Other notable performances were turned in by JMSUB's oleen Pollat in the women's shot, Coen Guisti in the men's discus and hammer throw, Mason Schram in the men's 100 meters, Isaiah Girard in the men's high jump, Bryce Olson in the long jump and Cody Welsh in the 110-meter hurdles.
