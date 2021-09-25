HAVRE — Makenna Bushman and Morgan Allen joined forces for 21 kills Saturday as Rocky Mountain College began Frontier Conference volleyball play with a 28-26, 25-19, 25-18 sweep at Montana State-Northern.
Bushman provided 11 kills and Allen supplied 10 for the Battlin' Bears (9-10, 1-0. Teammate Ayla Embry chipped in with 34 digs and three service aces.
Alana Graves posted 11 kills for Northern (10-8, 0-1). Emily Feller had 33 assists. Shania Neubauer and Rylee Burmester collected 15 digs apiece for the Skylights.
