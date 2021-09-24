MISSOULA — Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College placed second Friday at the Montana Open cross country meet.
Wilson covered the seven-kilometer course in 20 minutes, 48 seconds.
The Rocky men placed fourth out of six teams.
Jackson Duffey wound up 14th at 22:01.
Montana State Billings' Ase Ackerman was fourth overall at 20:52.5. The Yellowjacket men placed third in the team standings.
Montana State's Cooper West was the individual winner at 20:44.5.
For the women, Rocky's Mei-Li Stevens placed fifth and ran the 5K in 17:36.8. According to Bears coach Mike McLean, Stevens' clocking is the fastest 5K time in school history.
Teammate Sydney Little Light finished eighth at 17:42.
Rocky's women placed fifth out of eight teams. MSUB was seventh.
Kailee Stoppel of the Yellowjackets was sixth individually at 17:37.6.
Montana Tech's Becca Richtman was the individual winner at 16:49.
