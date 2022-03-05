BROOKINGS, S.D. — Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson placed in their respective races Saturday afternoon during the finals at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships.

Little Light, a junior, placed fifth in the 5,000 meters and sixth in the mile. Wilson, also a junior, was sixth in the 3,000 meters.

By finishing in the top eight in their races, both distinguished themselves as NAIA All-Americans.

Little Light posted times of 5:02.97 in the mile and 17:16.62 in the 5,000. Her effort in the 5,000 is a new personal best and school record.

Wilson was clocked at 8:26.16. He beat his time from the prelims by more than three seconds.

Montana Tech's Becca Richtman placed first in the mile at 4:55.76. She was second in the 5,000 at 17:06.06.

Vanguard junior Keili Dorn won the 5,000 at 17:05.70.

Richtman was also first in the 3,000 meters at 9:58.87.

Oklahoma City junior Zouhair Talbi won the men's 3,000 in 8:17.67.

Richtman was named the national meet's most valuable performer. She scored the most points by an individual with 28.

Tags

Load comments