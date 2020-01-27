SPEARFISH, S.D. — Kicking off Rocky Mountain College's indoor track and field season Saturday at the Dave Little Alumni Mile, Isaac Petsch led the Battlin' Bears with an NAIA B-Standard qualifying time in the men's mile.

Running the mile in 4:25.17, Petsch earned a trip to the 2020 NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championship in Brookings, S.D., on March 5-7.

He finished second behind Black Hills State's Jordan Theisen, who ran a time of 4:22.83, and ahead of teammate Elijah Boyd who placed third with a time of 4:36.69.

Petsch also finished third in the men's 5,000 meters with a clocking of 16:00.09.

Michael Lee broke his own indoor school record for the men's shot put with a distance of 49-1. The sophomore from Kalispell finished fourth.

Throwing for a distance of 45-10 in the weight throw, Elijah Barkell also broke one of Lee's indoor school records. Barkell finished in eighth.

Running in a field of 16, Joseph Vanden Bos finished second in the men's 800 meters in 2:00.30.

Vanden Bos was also a member of Rocky's 1,600 relay team whose time of 3:35.92 placed them in second, behind Black Hills State, in a field of five teams. Other members included Lawrence Bryant, Caden Bethel, and Boyd.

On the women's side, Rocky's Kara Holmlund's mark of 32-4.25 in the women's weight throw broke Rocky's indoor record. Holmlund finished in 18th.

Sydney Little Light finished third in the women's mile in 5:35.12. Teammate Ruth Chepsat placed eighth with a personal best of 6:02.37.

Chepsat finished in fifth in the women's 5,000 among 14 runners with a time of 19:45.42.

Bailey Bard finished fifth in the women's 60 at 8.38 after finishing in fourth in the preliminaries with a time of 8.31. Bard also took seventh in the 200 with a time of 28.33.

Tags

Load comments