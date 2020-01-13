BILLINGS — Kloie Thatcher of Rocky Mountain College was selected Monday as the Frontier Conference's women's basketball player of the week.
Thatcher is a 5-foot-7 sophomore guard from Butte.
No. 20-ranked Rocky went 3-0 on the week, with victories over Yellowstone Christian 78-31, Montana Tech 62-52 and Lewis-Clark State 71-69 in overtime.
Thatcher averaged 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, one block and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 12 of 37 from the field and 12 of 15 at the foul line.
Thatcher also knocked down the game-winning basket as time expired in the upset win over L-C State.
