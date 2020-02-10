BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's Michael Lee was selected as the Frontier Conference's men's indoor field athlete of the week on Monday.
It is the third straight selection for the sophomore from Kalispell.
On Friday at the 2020 Montana State Indoor Open, Lee's distance of 50-0.75 in the shot put hit the NAIA's "B" mark and broke his own indoor school record. He finished in third with the best throw by an NAIA student-athlete.
With the qualification, Lee became the first Battlin' Bear in available school history to earn a trip to nationals in a field event.
Finishing in second, Lee's distance of 53-1 in the men's weight throw also broke his own indoor school record.
