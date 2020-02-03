RED LODGE — Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Weaver and Alexander Sehlberg each claimed a first-place finish in the giant slalom race Sunday at a three-school meet. A second race had been originally scheduled, but was canceled due to weather conditions.
Finishing in first with a team result of 220.54, Rocky's men's ski-racing team placed ahead of Montana State University's 253.97 and University of Utah's 325.10.
Sehlberg claimed the two fastest runs of the day with times of 35.90 and 36.45 for an individual victory on a combined time of 72.35.
Finishing with consecutive runs of 36.95, teammate Ludvig Bye took third on a combined time of 73.90.
Filip Johansson took fifth with a combined time of 74.29, while Jacob Drake finished behind him in sixth on a time of 74.87. Oscar Dalmalm placed in seventh on a total time of 75.74.
As for Rocky's women's team, the Battlin' Bears claimed first place with a team result of 246.25. Montana State had 254.52 while University of Utah posted 280.87.
Weaver took first with runs of 38.71, the only women's run under 40 seconds on the day, and 41.48 for a total time of 80.19.
Teammate Ester Jakobsson finished in second with runs of 40.84 and 40.83 for a total time of 81.67.
Jessica Liu finished fifth with a total time of 84.39, while Larissa Saarel took eighth in a time of 86.36. Carina Bracy took 10th with a time of 88.24.
