RED LODGE — Rocky Mountain College will be holding a trimmed-down version of the USCSA Western Championships this Friday and Saturday at Red Lodge Mountain.
There will be giant slalom competition for men and women on Friday and slalom races on Saturday. The racing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days on Lower Limited.
Spectators will only be allowed to walk to the bottom of the course.
In addition to the Rocky men and women, the visiting teams will include College of Idaho, Colorado Mesa University, Western State University and Colorado School of Mines.
This event will conclude the ski season.
Last fall, the U.S. Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association canceled the 2021 national championships in Lake Placid, New York, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
