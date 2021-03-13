RED LODGE — Skiers from Rocky Mountain College swept the individual and team titles at the five-school USCSA Western Championships, which concluded Saturday with slalom racing at Red Lodge Mountain.

The Battlin' Bears were first in the slalom and atop the overall team results at the conclusion of Saturday's racing. The competition began on Friday with the giant slalom.

College of Idaho placed second overall for the men and women.

For the second straight day, Rocky's women finished 1-2-3, while the men repeated by sweeping the first six positions.

Rocky's Hilde Sato and Alexander Sehlberg were the individual champions in both the GS and slalom.

RMC's Sofia Brustia was second in the slalom. Teammate Sydney Weaver finished third.

On the men's side, Filip Johansson placed second, followed by teammates Gusten Berglund, Joel Dalmalm, Ian McCormick and Jacob Drake.

The weekend of racing concluded Rocky's season. The USCSA will not be holding national championship races this year.

Tags

Load comments