BUTTE — Kyra Oakland had 19 kills and Ayla Embry came away with 30 digs Friday night as Rocky Mountain College bumped off Montana Tech 26-24, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24 for its ninth consecutive win in Frontier Conference volleyball.

The league-leading Battlin' Bears (11-1) also received 12 kills apiece from Morgan Allen and Weiying Wu. Teammate Natalie Hilderman was credited with 53 assists.

The Orediggers (4-7) were led by the 23 kills of Karina Mickelson. Maureen Jessop was close behind with 18 kills and also had 13 digs. 

Hannah Oggerino finished with a team-high 23 digs for Tech.

