BUTTE — Kyra Oakland had 19 kills and Ayla Embry came away with 30 digs Friday night as Rocky Mountain College bumped off Montana Tech 26-24, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24 for its ninth consecutive win in Frontier Conference volleyball.
The league-leading Battlin' Bears (11-1) also received 12 kills apiece from Morgan Allen and Weiying Wu. Teammate Natalie Hilderman was credited with 53 assists.
The Orediggers (4-7) were led by the 23 kills of Karina Mickelson. Maureen Jessop was close behind with 18 kills and also had 13 digs.
Hannah Oggerino finished with a team-high 23 digs for Tech.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.