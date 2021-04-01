HAVRE — Taylor Wolf, Morgan Allen and Kyra Oakland combined for 34 of Rocky Mountain College's 51 kills Thursday night in a 25-21, 17-25, 25-15, 25-23 Frontier Conference volleyball victory over MSU-Northern.

Wolf led the second-place Battlin' Bears (14-3, 15-3) with 12 kills. Allen and Oakland had 11 apiece.

Natalie Hilderman provided 47 assists and Ayla Embry was credited with 36 digs.

Addy Valdez came away with 18 digs, followed by Kailey Thomson with 14, Tori Cybulski with 12 and Monique Rodriguez with 11.

Northern (2-17, 2-17) received 15 kills from Rylee Burmester and 12 from Elissa Lind.  Burmester and Lind also had 22 digs each to come away with double-doubles.

Rocky will remain in Havre to play the last-place Skylights again on Friday night in its regular-season finale.

