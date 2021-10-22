BILLINGS — Halle Labert scored a pair of goals Friday as Rocky Mountain College posted a 3-0 win over visiting Warner Pacific in Cascade Collegiate Conference women's soccer.
Brynn Klinefelter also tallied a goal for the Battlin' Bears (7-5-2, 4-4-1). Rocky led 3-0 at halftime.
Klinefelter scored in the 12th minute, followed by Labert in the 19th and 27th minutes.
Rocky goalies Atlanta Kishbaugh and Morgan Blankenship shared the shutout. Kishbaugh had three saves.
The Bears will host Multnomah University on Saturday at Wendy's Field.
In the men's game, Warner Pacific's Arturo Bahena scored an unassisted goal in the 55th minute as the visitors defeated Rocky 1-0.
Warner Pacific improved to 12-2-1 overall and 8-1-1 in conference, while the Bears fell to 6-5-3 and 3-5-2.
Rocky got off more shots, 15-12.
Bears' goalkeeper Ryan Cornwall had five saves.
